Multi-million pound hotel to be built in Peak District

Multi-million pound plans for a hotel on the site of an eighteenth century coaching inn in the Peak District have been approved.

The Rising Sun on Hope Road near Hope will be demolished to make way for a 60-bed hotel set to open in early 2022.

The pub, which had been extended six times, has been empty since it closed in March 2017.

Now, GIGI developments, owned by Chris Green of Baslow, plans to spend millions on a 3-4 star hotel with a restaurant and bar. ‘Generous’ landscaping and tree planting will be included and ‘traditional local materials’ including gritstone will be used. The roof will be blue slate.

The scheme has had several design changes following feedback from the Peak District National Park Authority’s planning committee in February last year.

Following their approval, work is set to begin later this year.

Chris Green said the hotel would be run by an independent operator specialising in the outdoor/leisure market.

He added: “We are delighted to have secured planning approval for this new development.

“Our team has worked hard to devise a scheme which is appropriate to its surroundings, but which will deliver much needed new hotel rooms in the Peak District, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

“With staying visitors spending an average five times more than day visitors, clearly encouraging overnight stays is crucial to the future of the Peak District.

“Importantly, new modern facilities like this also enhance accessibility to the Peak District by offering accommodation for all ages and interests, including older people and those with disabilities or mobility issues.

“Detailed discussions have been ongoing with an independent operator, specialising in this market, and we look forward to bringing the scheme to fruition.”

Sheffield and Hope Valley-based firm, Peak Architects and ID Planning worked on the scheme.

The former Marquis of Granby site, also on the A6187 but a mile away on Hathersage Road, Sickleholme, near Bamford, remains undeveloped more than a decade after the historic building was demolished. Plans for apartments and a hotel were approved in 2006.