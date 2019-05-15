Much-loved Whaley Bridge Party In The Park may be axed

Hardworking volunteers who run a much-loved Whaley Bridge community party say it may be cancelled this year - unless they can raise £6,000 to pay for it.

The town’s first Party In The Park was held in 2015 to mark the opening of the newly renovated Whaley Bridge Memorial Park.

Due to the event’s ‘fabulous’ popularity among both adults and children organisers Friends of Whaley Bridge Park (FWBP) held the party in 2016 and 2017 as well.

However Heritage Lottery funding which the group had used to fund the event finally ran out last year - leaving FWBP to raise the money.

The group offered advertising space on a leaflet promoting the popular party to business in the area and raised more than £6,000 needed for toilets, a bar, live music, children’s entertainment, health and safety measures and insurance.

FWBP say if they cannot raise the £6,000 they need for the event - planned for August 31 - within the next few weeks they will have to cancel it.

They are appealing for more local businesses to advertise in the event’s promotional leaflet and sponsor banners on the bar and stage to raise the much-needed cash.

As well as bands, stalls, a bar and a barbecue for the adults the family fun day includes ‘stacks’ of kids entertainment.

It includes a climbing wall, nature tent, junior park run, dry stone wall building lessons, photo treasure hunt competition, face painting, golf putting and more.

Jaine Wright, FWBP secretary, said: “Everybody who comes enjoys it - families come and put blankets down and the kids play all day.

“The adults enjoy themselves a lot too - we wanted to create an event that’s free whether you’re rich or poor.

“Everything is free - to enter and all the entertainment.

“It would be a big shame if we had to cancel it because it’s a lovely community event.”

If you would like to advertise your business on the event flier or at the event itself email party@whaleypark.co.uk.