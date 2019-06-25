Much-loved and well-known Buxton shopkeeper dies

A much-loved retailer and volunteer who was well-known for her interest in people and her ‘insatiable curiosity’ has died.

Anne Gould, 80, who ran cornershop B.Bunker Ltd for many years along with husband Ken, died last month after a short illness.

Anne’s daughter Christine described the store as ‘a centre of the local community’ and ‘this was in no small part to Anne’s personality and interest in people’.

Grandmother-of-three Anne - who also ran a hardware business on Eagle Parade with Ken - served as a volunteer for Buxton Chamber of Trade, The League of Friends of the Cavendish Hospital and Soroptimist International.

Buxton Well Dressing was a huge passion for Anne - who answered a call for volunteers in 1986 and remained involved ever since. She was appointed as president last year.

Anne helped secure its financial future by chairing a finance sub- committee.

The mother-of-two was born above the shop Shaw Brothers Ironmongers on Buxton’s Market Street.

She attended Hardwick Square and Silverlands Schools but believed working for the family business was ‘her destiny’.

It was while working at Shaws that she met and fell in love with future husband Ken - who worked in the tool section.

The pair - who were teenagers when they first met - were married on January 1 1959.

Anne and Ken celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in January with a party at St Peter’s Church Hall - where they held their wedding reception sixty years ago - with friends and family.

The devoted pair told the Advertiser in December how the secret of their happy marriage was ‘working hard together’.

Daughter Christine said: “Her insatiable curiosity, interest in people, service to the town of Buxton and her wonderful smile meant that Anne was held in high regard by many people and loved by her family.”