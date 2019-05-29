Mountain rescue search dogs form guard of honour at funeral of Kinder team member

Mountain rescue search dogs formed a guard of honour at the funeral of a volunteer with Kinder Mountain Rescue Team yesterday.

Daniel Sells was in the process of training a search dog for the team when he died suddenly earlier this month.

He had joined Kinder Mountain Rescue Team in 2012 and showed a major interest in search dogs.

The 38-year-old, from New Mills, was training two-year-old golden retriever Maya, who is seen in the video giving a kiss to the camera.

Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England tweeted the video and said: "A search dog guard of honour for our Dan, with a kiss from his ginger princess, Maya.

"Goodbye Dan. We'll miss you."