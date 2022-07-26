Morris dancers come together for annual day of dance

The Buxton Day of Dance returned to the town and was organised by Chapel Morris Dancers pictured. Picture David Dukesell

The Day of Dance is part of the Buxton Festival Fringe which brought together more than 150 dancers who performed throughout the town.

It was a special day for all the dancers as it was the first time the annual event had taken place since 2019.

The event was organised by Chapel Morris and Will Newman from the dance side said: “We had a fabulous Day of Dance in the Buxton sunshine. It's not just about the dance but also the joy of being together after two years of lockdown.

"A huge thank you to all the dancing sides who joined us at Buxton Day of Dance 2022 and another thank you to the fabulous audiences who cheered us on.”

The Day of Dance is a popular and free fringe event and a Fringe spokesperson said: “The streets of Buxton were filled with the music, colour, passion, energy and humour that the Morris dancers are known for brings.”

Over 150 dancers and musicians from 16 different Morris sides performed on The Slopes, in the Market Place, in front of the Buxton Opera House, and in Spring Gardens.

Speaking on Facebook after the event on July 16, a spokesperson for Powderkegs morris group said: “Thanks to Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris for organising a brilliant Day of Dance in Buxton. Powderkegs had a wonderful time entertaining the crowds. It was nice to have the opportunity to meet people from other Morris sides, and engage with our audience.”

