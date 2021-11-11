More than 80 new homes will be built in Dove Holes

A new development of 83 houses has been approved for land next to the A6 in Dove Holes

The High Peak development and control committee rubber stamped the building of 83 new homes in Dove Holes including 21 affordable homes.

Permission has been granted for three one-bedroom bungalows, four two-bedroom bungalow, seven two-bedroom homes and seven three-bedroom homes all of which will all be affordable properties.

There will also be two two-bedroom bungalows, 33 two-bedroom houses, 23 three-bedroom houses, and four four-bedroom houses all in the higher price bracket.

The proposals were originally bought before the council in 2013 but development never happened and the planning application lapsed so was resubmitted by applicants Fletcher, Fletcher, Fletcher and Riley.

Although the development was passed by High Peak Borough Councillors it was not without debate at the meeting on Monday, November 8.

Councillor Stewart Young said: “I am disappointed with this application when it was first put before the council there was a shop in the plans.

"There are no facilities in Dove Holes so I am very disappointed this has been removed from the current application.”

The site will be just off the A6 and the homes will be around three cul-de-sacs which extend toward the boundary with the railway line.

Councillor Dave Lomax raised the issue of the lack of electric vehicle charging points which was then picked up by Councillor Charlotte Farrell.

She said: “We are failing residents if this not tackled. In eight years the only cars which will be made will be electric cars so an estate with out charging points isn’t doing householders any favours."

The lack of green space in the development was also noted with Councillor Graham Oakley calling it a ‘false stone jungle’ and Councillor Lance Dawson wanted to lay the condition down that more fruit trees to be planted on the site to create a community orchard for residents.

However, the plans falls in line with both the Local Plan and the Chapel Neighbourhood Plan as a site for residential development and the councillors all agreed seeing so many affordable homes was refreshing.