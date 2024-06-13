Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highlight of the horticultural year is back, says Buxton Garden Trail organisers

The Buxton Garden Trail offers a unique opportunity to view the private gardens of some of Buxton’s finest gardeners.

The annual event is back on Saturday and Sunday June 22 and 23.

The trail was set up by David and Jo Holdway back in 2016 and Jo said: “The highlight of your horticultural year is back.

Buxton Garden Trail coordinator Jo Holdway in her own garden. Photo Jason Chadwick

“This really is a lovely event, organised and orchestrated by some of the nicest people you could meet.

“Our selfless, passionate, knowledgeable, green fingered friends will all be waiting to welcome you.”

There will be plant sales, tea, coffee and hot drinks and this year the organisers say they have also put in an order for some sunshine too.

Jo said: “I’ve seen three of the gardens and they are outstanding that’s before they even start titivating them up, trust me The Chelsea flower show have got nothing on us.”Garden entry wristbands and maps are available now from The Visitor Centre situated in the Pump Room, Buxton Brewery at Pavilion Gardens, The Green Man Gallery and Pooles Cavern Visitors Centre. Entry is £5.00 which covers the entire weekend, any accompanying children go free.

Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of gardens ranging in shape, size, scope and design.

Jo said there would be something for everyone during the weekend: “From a beautiful manicured garden with the backdrop of an old quarry face to a woodland garden tumbling down to a stream.

“From a community garden to a landscape planting which includes an indoor vegetable growing area.

“From cut flower planting to a landscaped terraced garden, you can find them all on Buxton Garden Trail.”

There is no set route to follow and those visiting can see the gardens in any order they like Jo said some of the most popular gardens received hundreds of visitors last year.

All money from the sales of maps will be going towards Buxton Mountain Rescue and Derbyshire Air Ambulance.

Jo added: “You don’t get much for a fiver these days , so a weekend garden hopping is amazing value and all for such worthy causes.”