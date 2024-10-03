More than 150 clothes or accessories saved from landfill at Buxton Clothes Swap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a bid to get people to buy less and make more sustainable choices, Transition Buxton held a clothes swap where more than 30 women updated their wardrobes for less.

A part of second hand September a clothes swap took place in St Peter’s Church hall on Thursday September, 26.

Jean Ball from Transition Buxton said: “The event was a great success and there was lots of laughter and the sound of women enjoying themselves.”

More than 30 women attended and each brought up to five items of clothes to the swap.

More than 150 clothes or accessories were saved from landfill at a Buxton Clothes Swap

Jean explained: “They brought clothes, shoes and accessories and then took home five different items to refresh their wardrobes.”

There was also fizz to lighten the mood and Jean said there were many women who were new to clothes swapping but the whole evening was very supportive and no one left empty handed.

Transition Buxton encourages and supports our local community to live sustainably and to build our collective resilience to environmental change

Jean said: “The fashion industry accounts for 8 per cent of global greenhouse gasses in the production of 150 billion garments a year, 70 per cent of which are likely to have involved modern slavery along the way.

“Only 15 per cent of the population currently recycle clothes with 87 per cent of garments produced going to landfill, often just 18 months after purchase.

“Extending the life of a garment reduces its environmental impact by 20-30 per cent,

and breathes new life into your wardrobe, all whilst saving you money.”

Jean added: “The clothes swap helped roughly 150 items find new owners.”