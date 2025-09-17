Take a look back at how life used to in a different era.
1. Golf winners from the 1920s
A fine looking pair of golfers pose with their trophy in the 1920s. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: unknown
2. 1889 cricket match
A very early cricketing group, the ladies versus gentlemen match, Buxton, possibly taken in the Pavilion Gardens in 1889. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: unknown
3. Off on an expedition
A group of climbers setting out on an expedition to the Pyrennes, probably in 1959. Photo Buxton Advertiser archive Photo: unknown
4. Kents Bank School
The Kents Bank School team on the pitch at the Silverlands in the 1930s or 1940s. Photo Buxton Advertiser archive Photo: unknown