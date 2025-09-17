The Fairfield FC football team, winners of the Stockport Cup in 1907. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archiveplaceholder image
The Fairfield FC football team, winners of the Stockport Cup in 1907. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive

More than 100 years of archive sports photos taken across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball
Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:10 BST
We have an archive of photographs that dates back more than a hundred years so for all you sports fans take a look at how sport was played in the High Peak in photos from 1889 to 1980.

Take a look back at how life used to in a different era.

A fine looking pair of golfers pose with their trophy in the 1920s. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive

1. Golf winners from the 1920s

A fine looking pair of golfers pose with their trophy in the 1920s. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: unknown

Photo Sales
A very early cricketing group, the ladies versus gentlemen match, Buxton, possibly taken in the Pavilion Gardens in 1889. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive

2. 1889 cricket match

A very early cricketing group, the ladies versus gentlemen match, Buxton, possibly taken in the Pavilion Gardens in 1889. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: unknown

Photo Sales
A group of climbers setting out on an expedition to the Pyrennes, probably in 1959. Photo Buxton Advertiser archive

3. Off on an expedition

A group of climbers setting out on an expedition to the Pyrennes, probably in 1959. Photo Buxton Advertiser archive Photo: unknown

Photo Sales
The Kents Bank School team on the pitch at the Silverlands in the 1930s or 1940s. Photo Buxton Advertiser archive

4. Kents Bank School

The Kents Bank School team on the pitch at the Silverlands in the 1930s or 1940s. Photo Buxton Advertiser archive Photo: unknown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice