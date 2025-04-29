Sitting in the shade at the Old Nag's Head beer festival. Photo submittedSitting in the shade at the Old Nag's Head beer festival. Photo submitted
More pictures from celebratory beer festival to mark 60 years of Pennine Way

By Lucy Ball
Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:49 BST
The Old Nag’s Head in Edale marks the official start of the Pennine Way and at the weekend the country’s largest trail celebrated its 60th anniversary of the official mapping of the route.

Check out these great pictures from the event and see who you can spot.

Tasty treats at the celebratory beer festival. Photo submitted

1. Tasty snacks

More than £1,000 was raised for Edale Mountain Rescue Team. Photo submitted

2. Making a donation

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the official mapping of the Pennine Way at the Old Nag's Head. Photo submitted

3. Drink to that

There were 31 beers from 15 breweries along the Pennine Way at the special beer festival. Photo submitted

4. The full selection

