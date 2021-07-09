More great photos of Buxton carnival funfair over the years

We may not be able to enjoy the funfair this year with covid restrictions meaning the town’s annual well dressing has been postponed, but fingers crossed it’ll be back bigger and better than ever next year.

Until then, why not sit back and enjoy a trip down memory lane with these great photos of the fair over the years courtesy of Dave Homer.

This is the second part in our look back at previous fairs – for the first see here – 15 fantastic photos of Buxton carnival funfair over the years

1. 2008 Towering over Buxton in 2008 Photo: Dave Homer Buy photo

2. rs4388 Joe Stevens Ark, Buxton 23-6-59.JPG Buxton funfair in 1959 Photo: Dave Homer Buy photo

3. 2011 Stargate in 2011 Photo: Dave Homer Buy photo

4. 2007 Buxton carnival funfair in 2007 Photo: Dave Homer Buy photo