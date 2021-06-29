Mission Impossible 7: Filming in Derbyshire ‘delayed again because of coronavirus’

A train crash set for the Hollywood film starring Tom Cruise has been created at the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton.

Earlier this month, Paramount Pictures said production on Mission Impossible 7 in the UK had to be stopped for two weeks due to positive Covid-19 tests within the crew.

A number of people have expressed their excitement at the prospect of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise possibly visiting Derbyshire.

It has now been reported that the disease has forced another delay.

According to The Sun, an ‘insider’ said: “Filming on Mission Impossible 7 is on hold again because of coronavirus. And this time, those working on the production have said they think Tom could be the possible cause of the postponement.

“Everyone on the set was told that filming was being stopped again because of a positive test. And since then, Tom hasn’t been on set once.

“Now people are speculating that he could have come into contact with the person who tested positive. And in some cases, people are even gossiping and saying it could be him.

“Obviously there is no proof of that but it’s not stopped people ­gossiping about it. It’s now become a joke on set, with people saying how ironic it would be if Tom was the reason they had to press pause again,” they added.

We asked Paramount Pictures for a reason for the delay in filming, when shooting will take place, and how long it will last.