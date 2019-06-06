Missing Buxton teenager found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A 17 year old boy missing from Buxton has been found safe and well. Police launched a fresh appeal yesterday to find Mohammed Begshaw, who was reported missing on Friday, May 17 from Buxton. Police launched a fresh appeal yesterday to findMohammed Begshaw, He was seen on that date in Manchester city centre. Officers thanked everyone who shared their appeal Derbyshire D-Day heroes tell of historic military operation on 75th anniversary WEATHER: Sunshine and showers across Derbyshire today