Missing Buxton teenager found

A 17 year old boy missing from Buxton has been found safe and well.

Police launched a fresh appeal yesterday to find Mohammed Begshaw, who was reported missing on Friday, May 17 from Buxton.

Police launched a fresh appeal yesterday to findMohammed Begshaw,

Police launched a fresh appeal yesterday to findMohammed Begshaw,

He was seen on that date in Manchester city centre.

Officers thanked everyone who shared their appeal