Buxton Mountain Rescue Team demonstrating their techniques. Photo Jason Chadwick

The volunteers of the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team have been out saving lives and rescuing lost walkers off the Peak District Hills for 60 now.

Deputy team leader Keith Birkett has been wearing the famed red jackets for 30 years and says the team has changed so much in the three decades he has been a volunteer.

He said: “So much has changed, from the technology to the vehicles but one thing that hasn’t changed is the dedication of the team who give up their time to help those in need.” Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, BMRT, was formed in 1964, after a tragic accident when three scouts died in a blizzard whilst attempting the Four Inns Walk, a 50 mile hike over some of the Peak District’s most challenging terrain.

Keith said: “Then there was an avalanche which resulted in a double fatality and people knew they needed to do something to help keep people safe on the hills.”

Buxton Advertiser Archive, June 1990, Princess Diana opens the Dove Holes Mountain Rescue Centre, meeting search dog handler Malcolm Bowyer

Sixty years ago the group had no premises and met in a pub in Buxton and used borrowed equipment to deal with a handful of call-outs a year.

By the early 1970s calls had increased and the team were offered free use of a garage in a quarry at Dove Holes near Buxton.

Training and first aid from St John Ambulance led to improved casualty care, and a better vehicle was purchased for faster responses to call outs.

By 1989 the team acquired a new building in Dove Holes village with a proper garage and meeting room and the space to modernise rescue techniques.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team are celebrating 60 years this autumn. Photo submit

On June 14, HRH the Princess of Wales opened the relocated HQ building.

By the early 90s they were dealing with about 40 call-outs per year, and had a growing membership.

Keith said: “Everything was so different back when I started in the 1990s.

“If there was an emergency someone had the job of physically ringing around everyone on the call rota and seeing if they were available.

“It could take up to an hour just to rally enough people to get a crew together.

“Now of course there have been wonderful advances in technology and we can just send a mass text message and it takes seconds.”

In 1999, with call-outs around 60 per year and strong support from the police, ambulance service and public, BMRT embarked on an ambitious three-year modernisation programme.

A second building was planned with a larger garage and office space, the two vehicles were replaced, and they bought an Incident Control Trailer, as well as new protective clothing.

In March 2003 the new base extension was opened with another royal visit and the team received The Queen’s Award for Volunteers in the Community presented by Colonel Hilton Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire.

By 2012 Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service had allocated the volunteers garage space and a meeting room.

This gave the team more flexible training space, along with the facility to house a third vehicle so they could give a faster response to calls in the south of their operational area.

In 2013 BMRT became the first Mountain Rescue team to become a Charitable Incorporated Institution.

Today, the team is a highly efficient unit of around 60 members dealing with more than 80 calls per year and are one of the best-equipped and best trained teams in the country.

Keith, who works at HSE labs, says his employers are very accommodating and when he gets the notification he’s needed he is able to just go.

He said: “I probably put in 500 hours a year with training and specialist meetings as well as the rescues themselves.”

He said most people do around 200 to 300 hours, and said volunteering is not for the faint hearted as it is a big commitment.

Speaking about the rescues themselves he said: “There are ones that will never leave you, the tough ones and the sad ones.

“I remember a rope rescue in Mam Tor Valley, a young man had climbed up and got stuck.

“I was lowered down in a harness on more than 200m of rope so he was a fair way down.

“On the way down some falling debris hit my leg, it was the size of a house brick and if it had hit my head there would have been two people which needed rescuing.

“When I got to the young man on the ledge I could see his scrabble marks on the wall as he tried to keep himself up.

“It’s things like that which stick with you.”

Keith said it took less than an hour to complete that rescue and bring the climber back to safety.

He said: “You are returning someone’s son, someone’s wife, someone’s friend back to safety.”

He says the advances in medical equipment have also been great.

In previous years a stretcher had to be carried off the hills but now they have a central wheel underneath to help ease the load.

“And lights,” he said.

“We had to carry huge, but not very powerful lights for a night rescue. Now we have great led lights in our hats which means we can keep our hands free and these lights are great. They shine so bright.

“It’s amazing when you stop and think just how much has changed for the better in recent years.”

To mark the 60th anniversary the team took part in a 60km walk around their call out area and on Saturday October, 26 there will be a gala dinner at The Crescent Hotel and Spa.

Keith added: “60 years is a massive achievement.

“I couldn’t even tell you how many call-outs there have been over the years but it's lots.

“But we couldn’t do it without our wonderful team of volunteers and of course their families too who are so understanding when team members have to dash off.

“Thank you to everyone involved - you are all wonderful.”