Take a look at these photos, remember the big news stories of the time and see who you can spot.
1. CW Sellors
Staff from CW Sellors; Sarah Kitley, Diane, Rebecca and Chris Sellors with James Rile. Photo contributed. Photo: submit
2. Husband and wife
Kath Morris and husband Trevor. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Strike a pose
Modelling clothes from the pop up boutique Helen's Trust are holding in Bakewell, Julia Patterson, Sophie Gill, Jordan Sutherland and Lucinda White. They are wearing items by Donna Karan, Edina Ronay, Kurt Geiger, Louche, Escada and Jasper Conran. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Award-winners
Buxton ABC’s award-winners at the Derbyshire Amateur Boxing Association’s 2012 awards evening with their trophies. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.