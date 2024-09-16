Volunteers litter pickers of all ages cleared up the streets around St Mary’s Church. Photo contributed.Volunteers litter pickers of all ages cleared up the streets around St Mary’s Church. Photo contributed.
Memories to take you back to life in the High Peak in September 2012

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:15 GMT
A new month and a new set of memories unlocked – this time pictures taken across the High Peak in September 2012.

Take a look at these photos, remember the big news stories of the time and see who you can spot.

Staff from CW Sellors; Sarah Kitley, Diane, Rebecca and Chris Sellors with James Rile. Photo contributed.

1. CW Sellors

Staff from CW Sellors; Sarah Kitley, Diane, Rebecca and Chris Sellors with James Rile. Photo contributed. Photo: submit

Kath Morris and husband Trevor. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Husband and wife

Kath Morris and husband Trevor. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Modelling clothes from the pop up boutique Helen's Trust are holding in Bakewell, Julia Patterson, Sophie Gill, Jordan Sutherland and Lucinda White. They are wearing items by Donna Karan, Edina Ronay, Kurt Geiger, Louche, Escada and Jasper Conran. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Strike a pose

Modelling clothes from the pop up boutique Helen's Trust are holding in Bakewell, Julia Patterson, Sophie Gill, Jordan Sutherland and Lucinda White. They are wearing items by Donna Karan, Edina Ronay, Kurt Geiger, Louche, Escada and Jasper Conran. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Buxton ABC’s award-winners at the Derbyshire Amateur Boxing Association’s 2012 awards evening with their trophies. Photo contributed.

4. Award-winners

Buxton ABC’s award-winners at the Derbyshire Amateur Boxing Association’s 2012 awards evening with their trophies. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

