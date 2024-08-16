An Olympic theme for the church holiday club at Dove Holes Carnival. Photo Jason ChadwickAn Olympic theme for the church holiday club at Dove Holes Carnival. Photo Jason Chadwick
Memories to take you back to August 2012 - including Dove Holes Carnival and Hope Show

By Lucy Ball
Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:43 BST
Ten years ago, Dove Holes had a carnival and the hoardings had just gone up around The Crescent ready for work to start.

How much has changed in a decade? Take a look at this throwback gallery and see who you can spot.

Hope Show, President Alastair Sneddon and his wife Lynda back in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Hope Show

Hope Show, President Alastair Sneddon and his wife Lynda back in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

John and Greta Copley of Buxton celebrated their diamond wedding in August 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Diamond duo

John and Greta Copley of Buxton celebrated their diamond wedding in August 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Troops from 73 Engineer Regt and 575 Squadron Royal Engineers carefully dismantled the war memorial at St Mary's Church before rebuilding it on new foundations. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Heave ho!

Troops from 73 Engineer Regt and 575 Squadron Royal Engineers carefully dismantled the war memorial at St Mary's Church before rebuilding it on new foundations. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Judging a pony class at Hope show in August 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Pony class

Judging a pony class at Hope show in August 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

