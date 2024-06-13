Memorial service for six year-old Chapel-en-le-Frith boy who died in Ukraine
Edward Pattinson, who has a Ukrainian mother and English father, was in the Ukraine visiting family when he sadly passed away last month.
Christopher, 57, said: “I am in shock, absolutely devastated, and there aren’t the words to explain what I am feeling right now.”
Six-year-old Edward had a brain trauma at birth which has left him severely disabled.
Christopher said: “He was non-verbal and severely brain damaged and lived with a lot of pain and underwent several operations in his young life.
"Edward’s life years were few but his love received was in abundance.”
He said: “Olha and Edward were visiting family in the Ukraine when she rang me and told me he had become unwell and they were waiting for an ambulance.
“The ambulance crew couldn’t resuscitate him and he sadly died and I’m completely broken. He was my absolute world.”
The funeral has already happened in Ukraine and because there are no direct flights to the country as the conflict is still ongoing Christopher has been unable to say his final goodbyes.
He said: “I need to do something for him here in Chapel.
“This was his home and where he lived and there are people who knew him like the nurses and friends who also want to say goodbye.”
Christopher is organising a memorial service for young Edward at St Thomas Beckett Church later in the month - with a provisional date of June, 24 at 2pm.
He said: “There will be sunflowers, the traditional flowers of Ukraine and citizens who relocated during the war and have made Buxton their home will be coming in traditional dress.
“There will also be both flags at his funeral honouring his dual heritage.
“There is nothing worse than this, to lose a child is a pain I can’t even begin to explain but this memorial will be a celebration of his short life and it is open to everyone in the community.”
