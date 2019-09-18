Meet the Derbyshire lad working as a farmer by day- and a magician by night

By day, you’ll find outdoorsy Derbyshire lad Liam Jones in his wellies, manning the cattle farm that’s been in his family for more than two centuries- by night, it’s a whole udder story.

For faster than you can say ‘abra-cow-dabra,’ the 21-year-old has swapped his overalls for suit and bow tie- ready to bewitch audiences as professional magician Laylo.

Laylo the Magician is reluctant to disappear from farm life altogether.

For most farmers, the magic trick is turning a tractor into a field- but Liam’s got even more up his sleeve from card tricks to comedy.

He began his magical journey at just 18, performing on cruise ships around the world which he still works as an entertainer at guest magic shows periodically.

“That part is quite surreal as one day I’ll be in the Caribbean making things disappear and the next I’ll be back feeding the sheep,” said Liam, of Lower Farm in Coplow Dale, Buxton.

The former Hope Valley College student also had a spell performing on the streets of London before moving back to his beloved Derbyshire countryside.

Liam added: “I’ve worked at weddings, parties and corporate events doing all sorts of bits and bobs.

“You won’t see me pull any white rabbits out of a hat, though. No live animals. I have enough of that during my day job.”

Despite the glittering double life his alter-ego affords, Liam’s reluctant to disappear from farm life altogether.

“It’s in the blood,” he said. “I’m from a long line of farmers. “In fact, Lower Farm has been in my family for more than 200 years.

“I could hardly turn round and tell my dad I wanted to bow out. Anyway, it’s nice to throw my overalls on and hop in a tractor where I don’t have to entertain anybody.”

After winning an award from the Derby Magic Circle, Liam has taken a break from performing, but- hey presto- already has a comeback tour in the works.

He says the tour, scheduled for 2020, will even ‘combine farming with magic’ along with some new tricks he’s been practicing daily on the farm.

Keep up to date with tour information on Liam’s ‘Laylo’ Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/laylothemagician.