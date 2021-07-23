Man's body recovered from High Peak reservoir

Buxton firefighters alongside colleagues from Glossop and Greater Manchester mountain rescue teams, police and paramedics were called to Torside Reservoir near Tintwistle at around 10pm last night.

Derbyshire police said: “Officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and Mountain Rescue, began a search for the man.

“This morning the body of the man was recovered. His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. Formal identification is yet to take place.

Emergency services at the scene on Thursday night. Photo - Buxton Fire Station

“A file is now being prepared for the coroner.”

The tragic incident comes days after a man’s body was found at Victory Quarry in Dove Holes. Emergency services were called to the quarry at just after 7pm on Sunday following a 999-call reporting one male missing in the water. It was reported that the man had been seen in difficulty before the call to emergency services was made. Sadly his body was recovered at around 11pm that evening.