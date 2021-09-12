Man's body found in Derbyshire

The man has been identified as James Lee Hartshorne, who was reported missing from Manchester on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Constabulary has now confirmed he was found close to Valehouse Reservoir, Tintwistle, later that same day.

A force spokesperson said: “The 41-year-old’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email [email protected] Visit www.samaritans.org for more information.