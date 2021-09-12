Man's body found in Derbyshire
A man’s body has been found near a reservoir in Derbyshire.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 8:31 am
Updated
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 8:32 am
The man has been identified as James Lee Hartshorne, who was reported missing from Manchester on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Constabulary has now confirmed he was found close to Valehouse Reservoir, Tintwistle, later that same day.
A force spokesperson said: “The 41-year-old’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”