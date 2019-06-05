Man and two teens bailed after teenager 'seriously assaulted' in Buxton

Three men have been bailed after what officers have described as a 'serious assault' in Buxton.

A 16-year-old boy was injured in the assault, which happened in the Marlborough Road area at around 9.20pm on Thursday, May 30.

The victim was taken to hospital in Manchester for treatment and is now recovering.

Reports on Facebook say the assault was a 'stabbing' - but police have not confirmed this.

Three people - a 42-year-old man and two youths aged 16 and 18 were arrested, and have since been released on bail.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We have a team of detectives working on the investigation.

"Although we believe the incident to be isolated, we know that people living in the area might be alarmed by it.

"We're also there so that anyone who wants to come up and speak to us about this incident can do so.

"Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could help our investigation should call us on 101 and quote incident 1357 of May 30.

"You can also call Crimestoppers and leave information anonymously, on 0800 555 111.