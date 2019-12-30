Major refurb at Buxton pub set to create five new jobs

A major refurbishment at a Buxton pub is set to create five new jobs.

The Parks Inn in Harpur Hill will close from January 6 for a £205,000 revamp by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, and licensees Kathy Cable and Charlie Smith who took the reins at the pub in May.

The Parks Inn is set to undergo a 205,000 refurbishment. (Image: Bernard Platt)

The project aims to transform The Parks into a ‘great quality, family-friendly local and introduce home-made food’.

Work is expected to take four weeks with the pub reopening in mid-February, creating five new jobs.

The pub, built in the 1800s, was one of Harpur Hill’s first buildings and the investment will restore and repaint the outside and add new lighting and signage to make The Parks ‘an attractive village landmark once again’.

A spokesperson from Star Pubs and Bars said: “The little-used garden will be landscaped and planted, and a new terrace with festoon lighting and seating for 46 added so that customers can enjoy the stunning views. As the Monsal trail runs behind the pub, Kathy and Charlie are also converting an outbuilding into a covered area where cyclists can leave and clean their bikes.

Kathy Cable and Charlie Smith. (Image: Bernard Platt)

“The inside of The Parks will be sympathetically restored and redecorated throughout in a traditional style. A kitchen refit will enable Kathy and Charlie to offer freshly prepared food. The menu will use locally sourced produce from nearby farms and cater for all occasions.

“To ensure the quality of the drinks, the couple are investing in a cellar overhaul and installing state-of-the-art dispense equipment to guarantee consistently excellent draft beer and cider. An extended drinks range will feature cask ales, craft beers, premium spirits and carefully selected wines.

“With no coffee shop in Harpur Hill, good coffee will be served all day.”

Kathy and Charlie want The Parks ‘to be the focal point of Harpur Hill life and a place for residents to come together’.

Charlie said: “We wanted a new challenge and fell in love with The Parks as soon as we saw it. It has so much potential.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve had from the residents – they were concerned about The Parks’ future and really value the role a good local can play in their community.”

Star Pubs and Bars’ operations director for Derbyshire, Alun Johnson said: “Kathy and Charlie have done a terrific job since taking over.

“The Parks is tired and needs investment but, despite that, they’ve already doubled the number of customers.

“With all the new housing in the area, there is even more demand for a good local.

“We’re delighted to be investing with Kathy and Charlie to broaden The Parks’ appeal so that it continues to stand the test of time.”