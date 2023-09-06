‘Magnificent turnout’ for sponsored walk in memory of Tideswell legend
Andrew Keyworth died in April this year aged 62 and was already planning this walk to raise money for Weston Park Cancer Charity, a cause close to his heart.
So following his death his friends decided to complete the walk for him.
Alison Birch and Simon Bothamley organised the event which took place on August 27 and saw walkers go from Tideswell on to Winn Hill.
A family member said: “Local businesses rallied round with prizes for a raffle and with online donations from the walk raised £4,000 which will be donated to Weston Park in Andrew’s memory.
“Even in bad weather there was a magnificent turnout with all the walkers. It is thanks to the efforts and determination of Alison and Simon that this event has been such a huge success and we Andrew’s family would like to thank everyone involved.”