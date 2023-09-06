News you can trust since 1852
‘Magnificent turnout’ for sponsored walk in memory of Tideswell legend

Friends and family completed a 13-mile sponsored walk around the Peak District in memory of a Tideswell ‘legend’ while raising £4,000 for charity.
By Lucy Ball
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:20 BST
A sponsored walk in memory of Andrew Keyworth. Photo submittedA sponsored walk in memory of Andrew Keyworth. Photo submitted
A sponsored walk in memory of Andrew Keyworth. Photo submitted

Andrew Keyworth died in April this year aged 62 and was already planning this walk to raise money for Weston Park Cancer Charity, a cause close to his heart.

So following his death his friends decided to complete the walk for him.

Alison Birch and Simon Bothamley organised the event which took place on August 27 and saw walkers go from Tideswell on to Winn Hill.

A good turnout for Andrew Keyworth's memorial walk which raised £4,000 for a cancer charity. Photo submittedA good turnout for Andrew Keyworth's memorial walk which raised £4,000 for a cancer charity. Photo submitted
A good turnout for Andrew Keyworth's memorial walk which raised £4,000 for a cancer charity. Photo submitted

A family member said: “Local businesses rallied round with prizes for a raffle and with online donations from the walk raised £4,000 which will be donated to Weston Park in Andrew’s memory.

“Even in bad weather there was a magnificent turnout with all the walkers. It is thanks to the efforts and determination of Alison and Simon that this event has been such a huge success and we Andrew’s family would like to thank everyone involved.”

