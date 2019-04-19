Lyme Park reopens to the public following large moorland blaze

A National Trust estate in Disley has reopened following a major moorland blaze.

The fire in the grounds of Lyme Park broke out on Thursday afternoon and affected six hectares of moorland.

Firefighters from Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Derbyshire battled for several hours to bring it under control.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said late on Thursday evening: "The fire is now under control and the incident has been scaled back to four fire engines.

"The area will be monitored overnight by firefighters with hose reel jets and beaters to ensure that the fire does not flare up again."

A spokesperson for the National Trust site confirmed on Friday morning that the park was back open to the public and that its Easter activities would be going ahead as planned.

"Thanks to the firefighters, staff members and volunteers whose tireless efforts brought yesterday’s moorland fire under control," they added.

"If you are visiting us today, you won’t be able to access affected areas of moorland. The house and gardens will be open as usual, with our Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt going ahead."