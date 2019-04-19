Lyme Park moorland blaze brought 'under control' by firefighters

A major moorland blaze at a National Trust estate in Disley has been brought under control, fire chiefs have confirmed.

The fire in the grounds of Lyme Park broke out on Thursday afternoon and affected six hectares of moorland.

Firefighters from Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Derbyshire battled for several hours to bring it under control.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said late on Thursday evening: "The fire is now under control and the incident has been scaled back to four fire engines.

"The area will be monitored overnight by firefighters with hose reel jets and beaters to ensure that the fire does not flare up again."