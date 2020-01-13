Lucky Hartington punter scoops £30,000 on the postcode lottery

A lucky Hartington punter has beaten the January blues after winning £30,000 on the postcode lottery.

The Dig Street player won the whopping cash prize after SK17 0AQ was named as a winning postcode with People’s Postcode Lottery on January 9.

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

Their timely new year win came as part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s special Christmas campaign - where one postcode was drawn every day to win £30,000 throughout December.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I’m over the moon for our Hartington winner.

“What an exciting start to 2020 with £30,000 extra in their bank account - I hope they enjoy spending their prize money and treat themselves to something special.

“Thanks to our players we’re continually able to support local charities and causes. 

“This means everyone is a winner and I look forward to meeting many more of them throughout 2020.”

 A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities - with People’s Postcode Lottery players helping to raise more than £500 million for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

The draw was promoted on behalf of Cats Protection - a charity which helps around 200,000 cats a year through its 36 centres and more than 250 volunteer-run branches. 

The charity re-homes unwanted cats and provides education to teach people about the welfare of their pets. 

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.