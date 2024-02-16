News you can trust since 1852
Big smiles for these friends enjoying themselves. Photo Cheshire CheeseBig smiles for these friends enjoying themselves. Photo Cheshire Cheese
Love your Local - who can you spot having a good time in Buxton's Cheshire Cheese?

From great food to quiz nights, The Cheshire Cheese has it all.
By Lucy Ball
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:18 GMT

Who can you spot in these fab photos?

We have some wonderful pubs and bars up and down the High Peak and to celebrate them we will be sharing pictures from inside the places you love to go to.

To feature your pub on Love Your Local email [email protected]

Sam Kent has been the assistant manager for around 6 years. Photo Cheshire Cheese

1. Hands full

Two's company, three's a party. Photo Cheshire Cheese

2. Two's company, three's a party

Who's a good girl? Guide dog Mary is a regular.in the pub. Photo Cheshire Cheese

3. Who' a good girl?

This duo raising a glass to good time. Photo Cheshire Cheese

4. Raise a glass

