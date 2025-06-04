The imposing building on Hardwick Square South, Buxton housed the gallery and the resident artists for 12 years.

In December they closed the doors for good and now the property has been listed for auction by estate agents Wright Marshall.

The building was constructed in 1896 as an extension to the Peak Hydropathic Hotel.

After World War Two, the former hotel building, by then owned by Buxton Corporation, was split into two parts – the original hotel and the Heathcote extension.

The latter was bought by the local branch of the Royal British Legion, which renamed it Hardwick Hall.

It was used as a clubhouse offering members regular dances, bingo, a bar and snooker facilities.

This use ceased in 2012 and the building was put up for sale. In 2014, Hardwick Hall was sold to the Trevor Osborne Charitable Trust.

Approximately one-third of the building, the ground floor, mezzanine and part of the first floor was leased by the Trust to Bridgehead Arts, which operated under the name of The Green Man Gallery.

Speaking at the time of the closure, the art gallery said: “The Green Man Gallery is now closed after 12 incredibly creative years.

“We are very sad but also enormously proud of what we've achieved, bringing affordable art, inspirational music and so much more to the very heart of Buxton.”

A spokesperson for Wright Marshall said: “This is a landmark Victorian building in a prime Buxton town centre location.

“The building offers a vast and flexible layout with multiple reception rooms, kitchen areas, WC facilities and storerooms, presenting endless potential for a wide variety of uses, subject to the necessary consents.

“The property enjoys panoramic views over Buxton, including Solomon’s Temple and the Devonshire Dome, and occupies a prominent position close to the town’s shops, cafes, Pavilion Gardens and railway station.

“Requiring full renovation, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial and characterful property with significant scope for future development.”

The sale is by informal tender and all bid need to be received by 12 noon on Monday July, 7 2025.

For more information visit wrightmarshall.co.uk/property/hardwick-square-south-buxton-derbyshire-33924725

The former Green Man Gallery has gone on the market.

The building on Hardwick Square spans several floors.

The building was originally an extension of the Peak Hydrotherapy Hotel.