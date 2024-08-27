Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much loved Longnor Races is taking place next week and it will be the 120th year the event has taken place.

With a gymkhana, harness racing, motorbikes, and fell races for children and adults the much loved Longnor Races on Thursday September, 5 promise to be a day steeped in tradition.

Race secretary Stephen Mellor said: “The time-honoured races date back more than 100 years when farmers had to get their milk on the train at Buxton Station.

“This then led to horse riders racing to see who could complete the run in the fastest time.

Everything you need to know about next week's Longnor Races. Photo Jason Chadwick

“However, over time it became unsafe to race around the village so it moved to Waterhouse Farm where it still takes place today.

“I think what people like about Longnor Races is that it hasn’t changed over the years.

“There are so few old school traditional race days now as they have all died off so to still not only be going but thriving is a huge achievement.”

This year the fun will start at noon and there will be horses for the gymkhana provided by Liz Andrews from Northfield Farm and more than 50 motorcyclists will be taking part later in the afternoon.

Stephen said: “When I was a lad the whole village stopped for Longnor Races and although people still come from far and wide it is sad the school doesn’t close just for one afternoon and let the children be part of the community event.

“That’s what it’s all about really - community.

“Everything we do is for the community.

“The secret to our success is to not be greedy, we keep entry prices low at just £8, we started doing the bar ourselves which made it cheaper meaning we can continue to offer the best prices for those who come for a good time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the races the bar and gin bar will remain open and there will be an on site disco in the tent until 9.30pm.

“Any money we raise goes back into the community and we support Longnor church, as well as the air ambulance and local groups.”