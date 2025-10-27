Life-saving defibrillator installed at Buxton Riding School

Emergency – and potentially life-saving - treatment is now available at Buxton Riding School thanks to a £3,000 defibrillator installed by Helen Atkin Group Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Riders, walkers and anyone in the area now have round-the-clock access to the equipment, which is located at the entrance to Helen Atkin Group RDA’s covered arena at the riding school, on Fern Road. It is one of around 100,000 registered on the national defibrillator network to help the ambulance service locate the nearest defibrillator when called out to a suspected cardiac arrest.

RDA volunteer Colin Sykes and his wife Janette, also an RDA volunteer and Trustee, decided to raise the money needed to buy and maintain the defibrillator after Colin witnessed a life-ending incident involving a runner, who collapsed and died suddenly in nearby Buxton Country Park.

“I was really shaken by what happened, and we both wanted to do something positive and practical to help anyone in such a desperate situation in the future,” he said. “According to statistics from the British Heart Foundation, there are around 40,000 out of hospital cardiac arrests every year, and only than one in ten people survive them. Defibrillators and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can double their chances.

Pictured with the defibrillator at Buxton Riding School are (left to right) Adrian Brown, Colin Sykes, Janette Sykes and Janine Frost, all representing Helen Atkin Group Riding for the Disabled.

“Doing a free CPR awareness session in support of the BHF’s annual Restart a Heart Day at Buxton Pool last week has made us even more aware of the importance of emergency intervention when urgently needed. Obviously we hope the defibrillator will never be needed, but it is reassuring that it there and can be used by anyone if necessary.”

Colin and Janette – performing as musical duo Take Two – raised the cash over six months at a variety of local venues, including the former Green Man Gallery, The Pump Room and Buxton Garden Trail. They were particularly grateful for the generous support of Francine Salisbury of Burlington Road, who donated the proceeds of tea, coffee and cake sales when she opened her garden as part of the Garden Trail in June 2024.

Janine Frost, Chairperson of Helen Atkin RDA, added: “The defibrillator is now part of the national network and is one of ten located in prominent places around Buxton. It’s really important that people know where they are to improve the chances of someone surviving if they suffer an emergency cardiac arrest. Our Defibrillator Guardian, Trustee and volunteer Adrian Brown, has agreed to keep a check on the equipment so that it remains active and fulfils its potential to save lives in the future.”

Other Buxton defibrillators on the national circuit are at Buxton Opera House, Buxton Infants School, Buxton Conservative Club, Buxton railway station, The Crescent,, The Quadrant, the Pavilion Arts Centre and Waitrose.

Helen Atkin Group RDA is a voluntary group (charity number 1182183) providing riding therapy for disabled children and adults aged from six to over 60 across the High Peak, using selected horses and ponies hired from Buxton Riding School. New volunteers are always warmly welcomed - if you would like to help and would like to find out more, please contact Group Secretary Deborah Ward, on 07940 516060 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit its website at helenatkinrda.org.uk or its Facebook page at facebook.com/Buxton RDA.