Latest new addition at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens opens its doors

The latest new addition to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens has opened its doors.

The new Pavilion Kitchen, which opened on October 18, is the newest element of the revamp of the historic attraction, which is now under the management of Parkwood Leisure.

(Left) Cllr Damien Greenhalgh and Terry Crawford, General Manager Pavilion Gardens

Located on the ground floor of the old Pavilion Cafe, the Pavilion Kitchen offers artisan deli style food and drink, in an informal market hall type setting.

READ MORE: Buxton walk and ride network - how to have your say

The area has been designed to restore many of the old features of the building which have not been seen for around four decades, including the reinstatement of the open glass roof which has created a truly illuminating effect.

This, along with the rustic boiler house lighting, wooden floor and street-food style service outlet have already received a positive reaction from customers.

New Executive Head Chef Lisa Collis and her team have devised a menu for customers to sit in or takeaway which features a range of home-made produce including deli sandwiches and wraps, quiches, savory turnovers, salads, cakes, and stone baked pizzas as well as buttermilk chicken and herb marinated roast chicken, all cooked fresh to order.

And the final phase of the investment programme in early January 2020 will see the creation of the new high-end tea rooms.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure at High Peak Borough Council said: “It’s fantastic to see the results of the joint-investment that is being made at the Pavilion Gardens – one of High Peak’s most-loved leisure attractions.

"This new spacious and contemporary kitchen offers customers a taste of something a little different and it’s great to see some of the design features which have been reintroduced after being hidden for several decades.

“I look forward to popping down in the New Year when the restyled tea room will also be open. Together these venues will increase the choice and variety of dining options available in the town and I know that they’ll be extremely popular with locals and visitors alike.”

READ MORE: Deal struck to secure future of Buxton community project threatened with eviction

And Alex Godfrey, Regional Director for Parkwood Leisure said: “This positive development is the penultimate part of our investment plans in partnership with High Peak Borough Council and we hope customers are pleased with their experience of the new artisan outlet.

"We are looking forward to working with the Council to complete the Tea Rooms in January ready for what will hopefully be a fantastic year at Pavilion Gardens”.