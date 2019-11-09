Latest list of road closures due to Derbyshire floods

A number of roads remain closed across Derbyshire following widespread flooding.
This is the latest list of road closures from Derbyshire County Council:
Derbyshire Dales
A6, Matlock (Premier Inn to Crown Square)
A6, Matlock Bath (Midland Hotel and railway station area)
Station Road, Darley Bridge
Lea Road, Cromford
Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club
North East Derbyshire and Bolsover
A619 Worksop Road
Crow Lane, Unstone
Spinkhill Road, Killamarsh
Staveley Lane, Eckington
Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood
B6057, Unstone
Amber Valley and South Derbyshire
A610 Hurt Arms, Ambergate
Holme Lane, South Wingfield
Heage Lane, Etwall
A517 Bridge Foot, Belper
A6 Milford to Duffield
Scropton Road, Scropton
B5010 Main Road, Elvaston, to Station Road, Borrowash
Erewash
Ford Lane, Little Eaton
Meanwhile, train services remain cancelled on the Matlock-Derby-Nottingham route and diversions are in place between Derby and Chesterfield, adding around 30 minutes to journeys. For more information, visit www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk
Flood warnings also remain in place across the county and the latest information on whether these may affect you can be found at www.flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings
