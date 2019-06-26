Lancaster bomber to fly over Derbyshire town

An historic aircraft from the Second World War is set to fly over a Derbyshire town.

A Lancaster bomber is set to delight crowds as it takes to the skies as part of the Ilkeston Heritage and Classic Vehicle Show 2019.

There are now only two airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world.

The event is taking place on August 11 when a wide range of classic cars, motorbikes, buses, lorries and steam engines will be displayed on the Market Place, Town Hall car park, Pimlico and surrounding areas.

No specific timings have yet been announced for the flypast, but details will be released by show organisers the Erewash Partnership on social media closer to the time.

The Avro Lancaster bomber is from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Ian Viles, chief executive of event organisers the Erewash Partnership, said: “We are thrilled and honoured at the prospect of the historic Lancaster flying over the show. It will be an added attraction for what will be a bumper family event.”

More than 7,300 Lancaster bombers were built during the Second World War but most were scrapped in the years after 1945.

Nicknamed Thumper, there are now only two airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world.

This year’s flypast follows the appearance of a Hurricane in 2018, when spectators gave a huge boost to the event’s partner charities including the RAF Benevolent Fund, Ilkeston Rotary, and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

This year’s show promises to be the biggest yet, with scooters on show for the first time.

The show, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is free for spectators to attend, but vehicles must be booked in advance. To book, click here.

The exhibit areas are being extended into East Street and Bath Street to accommodate an extra 100 vehicles, with vehicle owners competing for the best-in-show awards.

More mysterious visitors will include characters from Star Wars in the guise of the 501st Legion UK Garrison making their sixth appearance and the UKG Stig.

There will also be a craft fair, and entertainment will be provided by Ilkeston Brass band and Erewash Sound.

Headline sponsors for the event include Vauxhall Repair Centre, Ron Brooks, Bentley, and Pidcock Motorcycles

Road closures will be in force on Bath Street, Wharncliffe Road, South Street and Pimlico from 5.30am to 6.30pm.

For event updates, go to fb.com/ilkestonclassic.

The video, captured by Jamie Barker, shows a Lancaster flying over Chesterfield in August 2018.

