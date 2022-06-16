Lancaster Bomber flypast as Chapel-en-le-Frith carnival celebrates 50 years

Organisers say there is a buzz in the town already as the carnival prepares to return this Saturday for the first time since 2019.

Chair of the committee Jeanette Saxby said: “Everyone is excited to have the carnival return and after not being able to do anything for the last two years you can already see the excitement building.”

This year is extra special for the carnival because it is also the 50th anniversary celebrations.

Chapel Carnival is returning for the first time since before the pandemic. Picture from the 2019 carnival

Jeanette said: “2020 should have marked 50 years of continuous carnivals in Chapel but that year and last year the whole world was in lockdown or social restrictions.

“We are still marking the anniversary and having a back to the 1970s theme for the carnival procession.”

The first carnival took place at Chapel Youth Club in 1971 and it very quickly outgrew that venue so moved to the Memorial Park.

After outgrowing the park the fun now takes place at the leisure centre as there is a large enough space for the fair.

“This year we have more entertainment than ever,” said Jeanette.

“We have two entertainment arenas which we have never had before which is great, including a Norman battle re-enactment and loads of bands performing too.

“Chapel carnival has a special place in many people’s hearts. Those who used to live in the town come home for carnival weekend and it’s so nice to see the town full of life.”The carnival procession, led by world champion boxer Jack Massey, will set off at 1pm from Tenneco (Ferodo) car park and travel along Hayfield Road, Market Street, High Street, Manchester Road and Long Lane to Chapel Leisure Centre. There will also be a special flypast from a Lancaster Bomber at 1.19pm.

The 2020 Carnival Queen Anastacia Bunka is retaining her title as she was selected before the first lockdown so the committee wanted her to enjoy a normal year of celebrations.

Jeanette added: “There are a lot of residents, including the parish council chair, who have never seen a Chapel carnival so we are looking forward to showing them what we are all about.”