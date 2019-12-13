Labour's Ruth George thanks High Peak residents for their support after losing her seat as MP

Labour’s Ruth George has thanked High Peak residents for their support during her time as the area’s MP.

Mrs George lost her seat in this week’s election to the Conservative’s Robert Largan, who received a total of 24,844 votes, 590 more than the Labour candidate.

She said: “Today is a sad day for anyone who believes in social justice and for the Labour Party as a whole.

“My thoughts are with all those who so desperately needed a change of government and an end to austerity- the people and families in High Peak who struggle to get by, and those who rely on and work in our public services.

“I was very proud to be elected as High Peak’s first woman MP and even prouder to serve the communities and people I love - especially those who most need support.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported me with votes and posters, and the hard work of hundreds of volunteers from across High Peak. Our close result in the face of huge resources being poured into High Peak by the Conservative Party, and a far larger national swing is a tribute to our campaign.

“I’m proud of the positive campaign we ran, based on my record of hard work for our communities and high aspirations for our future as an area and as a country. I’m sorry that the Conservatives’ overwhelmingly negative campaigning has been a successful strategy as I don’t believe such tactics are good for our politics or our country.

“I’d like to thank people across High Peak for all the messages of support I’ve received, which are overwhelming. I have worked as hard as I can to represent the people who most need support across High Peak and to stand up for our local services as they face even more cuts in the next few years.

“I hope that our next MP will continue this work. I and High Peak Labour Party will be holding the Conservatives to account for their actions and the impact on the people of High Peak.”

Ruth George won her seat in the 2017 general election, when Labour gained High Peak from the Conservative Party.