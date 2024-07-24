Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Whaley Bridge pub is looking to expand its kitchen facilities so it meet the demands of customers.

The Cock pub, on Buxton Road, has submitted plans to High Peak Borough Council for a rear extension to increase kitchen size and to create an accessible entrance for wheelchair users.

Frederic Robinsons Brewery, which owns the pub, has put forward the plans.

A company spokesperson said: “The Cock Pub is a great community pub.

“The pub food offering has grown and the existing kitchen does not meet demand or meet the brewery’s high standards and safety policies.

“The small wash up to the rear does not work efficiently, and the small rear extension would allow a more workable and operationally fit kitchen.”

The pub area has a total existing area of 356 sq m and the new extensions are only minor with 15sq m additional footprint, with 11 sq m or partial rebuild.

The Brewery are proposing a full major refurbishment back of house areas.

The current cookline, extraction and main area is to be retained but currently the pub operates with a tight wash up area which is passed to serve the food to the dining and external areas.

The proposals are to extend out to just past the original kitchen line and open up the existing kitchen to form a much larger catering kitchen for the pub.

The new extension requires the existing external fire escape to be relocated which has been relocated to be more screened off by the building and to suit current building regulations standards.

The proposals are also to amend and extend the existing rear entrance to the beer garden to provide a more accessible entrance and also provide a new UA WC, a facility that the pub does not have.

A Robinson’s spokesperson added: “The existing use is an established as a public house the application represents a significant investment by the brewery which will improve the back of house facilities and circulation to allow the business to grow and to improve facilities for staff and deliveries.

