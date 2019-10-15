Kinder Mountain Rescue Team pay tribute to stalwart member

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team has honoured the life of a long-standing team member who volunteered for more than four decades.

Bob Whittall, who was the second-longest serving member of the team, died in the early hours of Sunday morning following a period of illness.

Bob joined the team in 1972 and only recently stepped down from operational status. During that time he served as team leader and was also a regional controller for the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation, responsible for receiving initial calls from the police and passing them on to the relevant team.

A spokesperson for Kinder Mountain Rescue Team said: "A stalwart of the team for many years, a guiding hand for many, he will be greatly missed; stand down Bob - gone but not forgotten."

Bob was an extremely keen, active and highly competent walker and mountaineer; among his long list of exploits he was a qualified mountain leader, was a well-known and active member of his local YHA group, was a member of the Long Distance Walking Association, led groups in the Alps for the Ramblers Holidays, completed the Munros in the mid-1980s (being the 301st person to do so), climbed both the Matterhorn and Mount Vinson in Antarctica, and was invited on an expedition to Baffin Island.



He had a great love of the mountains and traditional music of Scotland, and a good knowledge of Gaelic, much of which was self-taught.



He leaves behind his partner Jill, two daughters and a number of grandchildren.