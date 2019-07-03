Jobs saved as Buxton estate agent is bought out

Six jobs have been saved at the Buxton branch of estate agent Wright Marshall after it was bought by another company.

Lancashire-based Petty Estate Agents has purchased the real estate arm of Wright Marshall after it went into administration last month.

Petty has been running since 1928 and hopes to use the deal - which does not include the rural auction or art auctioneer arms of the business - to create a network of ‘tech-enabled’ estate agencies across the north of England.

Wright Marshall has been trading for 180 years - providing commercial and residential lettings and sales services across seven sites in Cheshire, Derbyshire and Shropshire.

Anthony Collier, joint administrator and partner at FRP Advisory, said: “We are delighted to have been able to secure a sale of the real estate division of Wright Marshall.

“We wish the team at Petty Estate Agents all success as they take the business forward.”

Charlotte Hagan, chair at Petty Estate Agents, said: “Our acquisition sees the merger of two strong heritage businesses.

“The expansion into Cheshire, Derbyshire and Shropshire is hugely significant and provides us with an excellent platform.”