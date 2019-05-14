Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond found dead days after he ‘failed lie detector cheat test’

The Jeremy Kyle Show guest who died days after recording the episode reportedly split from his partner following an attempt to prove he was not a cheat.

The confrontational talk show has been pulled off air indefinitely by ITV following the death of the guest, named by The Sun as 63-year-old Steve Dymond, a week after the programme was filmed.

READ MORE: Jeremy Kyle show suspended indefinitely after guest dies following filming

Mr Dymond took a lie-detector test to convince fiance Jane Callaghan he had not been unfaithful but they split after he failed, according to The Sun.

Ms Callaghan told the newspaper: "We got engaged Christmas Day 2017. He was crying, the love was real. He was the most generous and loving person.

"He was quietly struggling and we didn't know at the time. He cheated on me, I know he did. I can't forgive but I just want him to be alive."

She praised the show's team for their after-care efforts, telling the newspaper: "They were brilliant. They were there when he needed help. They were really persistent in offering him help."

Ms Callaghan said that just before they went on the show Mr Dymond had convinced her he had not cheated.

She told The Sun the pair split up after the show, reportedly filmed on May 2, and last saw him four days later before Mr Dymond was found dead last week.

She added: "I can't see Steve taking his life without explaining it to me first. But he always said he would never love someone else."

Monday morning's episode of the talk show did not air and ITV has now wiped all episodes of the programme from its on-demand service the ITV Hub, and episodes will not air on ITV2.

The broadcaster said the episode featuring the participant who died will be submitted for a review due to the "seriousness of this event".

Filming and broadcasting of the programme will be suspended while the review is being conducted.

An ITV spokeswoman said: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

"ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured."