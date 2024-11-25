ITV’s Lorriane and Buxton Morrisons supporting High Peak Baby Bank

A new campaign has been launched by ITV’s breakfast show Lorriane to encourage people to donate baby items at Morrisons to help High Peak Baby Bank.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has been partnered with the Bakewell Road supermarket as part of the Big Baby Bank Appeal.

Kirsty Jackson founder of the High Peak Baby Bank said: “It’s great for Lorraine to be shining a light on the work baby banks do across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it means we can get more donations from people who may not have come across us before but want to support the good work we do, that can only be a good thing.”

Morrisons in Buxton is supporting the High Peak Baby Bank through the new Baby Bank Appeal launched on ITV's Lorraine. Photo submitted

Kirsty, who has been running the baby bank for almost five years, says demand continues to grow.

“It’s tough at the minute.

“There is poverty in places you wouldn’t expect across Buxton.

“People could be struggling just for a month if they have an unexpected bill for a car or the boiler broke but then they don’t have the money for essentials - that’s where we step in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The baby bank provides people with short term help and helps lighten their load.

As part of the baby bank appeal Buxton Morrisons is collecting bigger sized nappies and toiletries to help families in need.

The baby bank is also looking at ways to help families in every aspect of parenthood from social get togethers, baby classes and in the new year will be doing pram and toddler walks and introducing a sling library.

Kirsty said: “Being a parent is hard and sometimes we need a connection with another person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s ok to be having a rubbish day and I want to create a safe space where it’s ok for parents to say that or that they might be struggling.

“Connection is so important and meeting other parents gets you out of your house and out of your head - which is sometimes all we need.

“This Christmas campaign will make a huge difference.”

Lorriane Kelly said: “Baby banks do incredible work to ensure that families don’t have to struggle to provide the early years essentials for so many and I’m so proud to be able to launch this appeal through the show to help even more of those that need support across the UK.”

Robert Harrison is the Morrisons Community Champion at the Buxton store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve supported Kirsty and the baby bank for years and it’s great to get more people involved.

“We have items you can donate starting from less than a pound and if everyone can donate a little we can all do our bit to help families who are struggling.”

Donations can be made at the Buxton store until Monday December, 2.

In the spring of 2024 The Buxton Advertiser launched a fundraiser to raise £4,000 which is the annual running costs of High Peak Baby Bank abd the current total is £3,840.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior reporter Lucy Ball said: “We are so close now and I’d love to see the total met by the end of the year so the baby bank can start the new year without having to worry about the costs of running bills and just focus on helping people who need it the most.” To help finish the fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/stop-babies-and-young-children-going-hungry-high-peak