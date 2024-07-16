Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festivalgoers enjoying the Buxton Fringe have been marvelling at a very special piece of community art in the Pump Room which headed for a national festival next month with an important message about environmental responsibility.

The Big Quilt of Water has been hanging in the Crescent Pump Room for the duration of the Fringe, and combines panels crafted by more than 20 people around town in response to the pollution crisis swirling in Britain’s waterways.

The project was coordinated by Fairfield resident Ruby Moon, 72, who previously led the creation of the Big Quilt of Change in 2017-18, born out of relief efforts for the people of Syria.

Ruby said: “I’d never thought about doing another one but I grew deeply concerned about what we’re doing to our rivers and oceans. They’re our lifeblood.

The Big Quilt of Water is on display in the Pump Room until July 21, and returns to the Assembly Rooms in September. (Photo: Jason Chadwick/Buxton Advertiser)

“It’s an important part of Buxton too. We wouldn’t have the kind of landscape we do without the water and limestone.”

She added: “I went to see an exhibition, Water Portals, at the Level Centre in Rowsley last winter and that really underlined just how much life there is in the water, and how much life is supported by it.

“There’s a crying need to solve the problems of pollution. It’s horrendous what’s happened. We’re killing what’s in the water and slowly killing ourselves too.”

Floating the idea in various Facebook groups, Ruby received an immediate response from artists and hobbyists with similar concerns.

The project was led by Fairfield retiree Ruby Moon. (Photo: Contributed)

Across the 37 panels, there are designs which refer to pollution but also concerns over water scarcity and drought, and more positive celebrations of water’s life-sustaining properties and spiritual significance.

She said: “There were no rules apart from the size of the panels and the watery tone of the background colours.

“What I got back were lots of really varied pieces, made in lots of ways. Some might be in praise of water, others reflected an interest like wild swimming, and others concerned with pollution.

Ruby added: “As they were delivered to me to be stitched them all together, it was just a joy receiving them and seeing all the different styles and techniques used.”

While perhaps not a quilt in the traditional sense, the work will next go on display at the Festival of Quilts, at the Birmingham NEC, from August 1-4, the biggest show of its kind in Europe.

Ruby said: “A friend of mine, Esther Pollard, is a textiles teacher was going down to the festival so she offered to enter it.

“Hopefully it delivers the message to a bigger audience – to value what we’ve got, and remember how fortunate we are.”

Anyone unable to get to the Crescent this weekend, or to Birmingham, will have another chance to see the quilt when it is exhibited back in Buxton at the Assembly Rooms as part of the Heritage Open Days festival, September 7-10.

After that, Ruby will be looking for a permanent home where it can go on display.

Ruby said: “It would be lovely if people went along and saw the work and read the lovely words displayed with it too, written by the quilters.”

