A High Peak schoolboy swam around the 20 bridges of Manhattan earlier this month and is closing in on £5,000 raised for charity this year – but perhaps the greatest satisfaction was beating his dad to the finish line.

As previously reported, Ed Heyworth, of Fernilee, was one of three students from Beech Hall School selected for the 48-kilometre challenge in New York, having completed his second crossing of the English Channel with the school’s Mencap Marvels team over the summer.

The Channel swim saw Ed, who is in year nine, stung by jellyfish “at least 30 times” in one of his early shifts in the water. He persevered, screaming in pain and recovered to swim the final leg, reaching the French coast in around 11 hours and 48 minutes – the fastest time ever recorded by one of the school’s teams.

Thankfully the rivers of New York were a little kinder when he dived in on Tuesday, October 15.

Sally, Ed and Stephen Heyworth back on dry land after the New York swim. (Photo: Contributed)

He said: “It was easier than the Channel. There was nothing in the water to harm you, and a really strong current that helps. We all seemed to enjoy it a bit more. It was a bit of a competitive thing, with some friendly rivalry against the other team.”

Ed and fellow students Alex Rangayah and Rory Kaye were racing around the Big Apple against a second relay squad of headteacher James Allen, and Ed and Rory’s dads, Stephen and Phil.

The younger swimmers completed the distance in seven hours and 22 minutes, taking the bragging rights 13 minutes ahead of their elders.

Ed, who spent around two and a half hours in the water, said: “We got a bit cocky half way through because we were well ahead of them, but it was all just banter. We’ve all been training and training and training for a year.

The two teams were spurred on by some friendly rivalry. (Photo: Contributed)

“It is impressive. We’re a lot younger than them – dad is 50, the others were 48 and 52 – so they did well to even finish. I’m very proud of my dad.”

The Channel and Manhattan bridges swims are two parts of what is called the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming.

Ed’s mum Sally said: “The third one is the Catalina Channel off California, but there are a lot of sharks in the water there so if they want to complete the set it might have to wait until the boys are grown up.”

For now, Ed is back in training in the hope of making next year’s Channel swim squad, as he aims to be the first student from the school to make four crossings.

Ed already has his sights set on Beech Hall's next English Channel crossing. (Photo: Contributed)

Having caught the open water bug, Stephen is is continuing to train too but has decided against a Channel attempt.

Ed said: “He doesn’t like not knowing what’s underneath him. It’s too dark and deep, and you have to swim through the night.”

All this effort is channelled towards raising money for learning disability charity Mencap, with Beech Hall estimated to have passed the £100,000 mark this year.

The Heyworths have generated donations of around £5,000 so far in 2024. Anyone pledging £25 or more by the end of October can still be entered into a prize draw for a free holiday break in their Ibiza villa.

For details and donations, visit justgiving.com/page/sally-heyworth-1718018625772.