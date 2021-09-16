Inquest into death of Hayfield teenager Amy Hall opens

Amy Hall had been reported missing from the village last Thursday, September 9 with police issuing an urgent appeal for help to find the 17-year-old.

Over the next two days, emergency services, local residents and mountain rescue teams all took part in searches for Amy.

But on Saturday night, Derbyshire police confirmed the sad news that a body had been found in the search for Amy.

Amy Hall

This morning, (Thursday) Sarah Huntbach, assistant coroner for Derbyshire, opened an inquest into Amy’s death at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

Amy was found by Glossop Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday September 11 in woodland on the Sett Valley Trail, the hearing was told.

A postmortem examination has so far been unable to ascertain a medical cause of death.

Adjourning the inquest so further investigations can be carried out, Miss Huntbach said: “I would like now to take this opportunity to offer my sincere condolences to Mr and Mrs Hall for the loss of your daughter whose life has come to an end so early in these very difficult and tragic circumstances.

"I cannot begin to imagine what you must be going through right now.”