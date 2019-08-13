Information hub set up for Whaley Bridge residents during Toddbrook Reservoir incident to close

An information hub set up to provide support for Whaley Bridge residents during the incident at Toddbrook Reservoir is to close.

The hub has been based at Whaley Bridge Primary School since last Wednesday, when residents were allowed to return home after the dam was secured.

The hub has been based at Whaley Bridge Primary School. Photo - ROLAND HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images

READ MORE: Here's how you can have your say on plans for new A6 Buxton roundabout

But it will close tonight at 7pm.

However, a special website with information and advice on where to get help has been created by Derbyshire County Council. For more information, click here.

READ MORE: Appeal after young man punched to the floor in attempted robbery in Buxton