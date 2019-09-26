Inconsiderate parking stops New Mills firefighters getting down road

Firefighters in New Mills have slammed poor parking which meant the fire engine could not get down a street while on a call-out.

Last night, Wednesday, September 25 the crew were unable to get down a road in the High Peak due to double parking.

Firefighters in New Mills were unable to get down a High Peak road due to 'poor parking'

A spokesman for New Mills Fire Station said: "Another night, another road with poor parking where a fire appliance could not get past.

"Please think about where you park. If we can get past then so can an ambulance or other emergency vehicle."

A fire engine is 3.3m high, 2.55m in width (excluding mirrors) and 7.672m in length.

Under the Emergency Workers (Obstruction) Act 2006 it is actually illegal to obstruct the road so emergency workers, including voluntary emergency workers, can not get past and motorists could face a fine of up to £5,000 for doing so.