In pictures: Wet weather did not stop crowds as thousands turn up for Chapel Carnival celebrations

This year’s theme was planet earth and the parade saw stars and planets make their way through the town and end up on the leisure centre field.

Jeanette Saxby, from the carnival said: “The wet weather didn’t stop people – although if we waited for a dry day we would never leave the house.

“It was dry for the parade and the crowning of the royalty which I think are the important bits.

"But the whole day was brilliant.

"Everyone got excited about the theme, and Eccles Fold Day Centre which is under threat of closure went for save our plant – save our centre.

"All the shops and businesses took part and dressed their windows which was nice and it was just great to see everyone together.”

New to the carnival this year was Roary the dinosaur.

"He was brilliant,” said Jeanette, “he was in the parade and then causing mischief on the field everyone loved him and we’ve already asked if he and his caveman friend can come back next year.

The carnival on Saturday June 15 was not the only fun happening in Chapel this week.

There was a pet show on Sunday which Rupert was named best overall pet and on Tuesday there will be a quiz and raffle in Rems, on Thursday there will be bingo and a raffle in the New Inn and on Friday June, 21 there will be a car treasure hunt leaving from Thornbrook car park between 6pm and 6.45pm.

Jeanette said: “It’s not about the quickest time, fastest speed or biggest mileage done it’s about right answers.”

1 . Fun on the field Fun on the field.

2 . chapel carnival 3.jpg Meet Roary the dinosaur.

3 . Waiting for the rides Waiting for the rides.