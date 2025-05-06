In pictures: Popular food festival returns to Peak District village

By Brian Eyre
Published 6th May 2025, 09:58 BST
A popular food festival returned to a Peak District village bringing together an eclectic mix of artisan food stalls, handmade goods, and live entertainment.

A vibrant collection of local flavours, craftsmanship, and community spirit was on offer for Tideswell Food Festival on Saturday, May 3.

The festival is an established fixture on the food festival trail, organised and run by a group of village volunteers.

The event saw the streets of the historic village lined with local food and art, with live music and street entertainment throughout the day.

The event began in 2011 as a celebration of the range and quality of local food on offer in the Peak District.

One of the organisers Nick Farmilo, said: “The festival is organised and run entirely by volunteers for the benefit of visitors and the community. This helps to give it a friendly and buzzy feel. We want the traders to come away happy and to highlight the wonders of Tideswell to all those who do not already know what a great place it is.”

The Wright family eating corn dogs

1. Tideswell food festival

The Wright family eating corn dogs Photo: Brian Eyre

Tideswell food festival. Sampling food at Brownie and Bruffle and co.

2. Tideswell food festival

Tideswell food festival. Sampling food at Brownie and Bruffle and co. Photo: Brian Eyre

Tideswell food festival. Buying treats from Scrumptious.

3. Tideswell food festival

Tideswell food festival. Buying treats from Scrumptious. Photo: Brian Eyre

Tideswell food festival. Jane and David Calladine enjoy a pizza.

4. Tideswell food festival

Tideswell food festival. Jane and David Calladine enjoy a pizza. Photo: Brian Eyre

