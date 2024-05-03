Pug and Pudding held its first pug event and raised £440 for dog charity Pug Life Rescue Sunday 28th April.
Anthony and Donna Ringer organised the event at the end of last month.
Anthony said: “It was a fantastic day with over £440 raised for charity supporting the rescue, fostering and rehoming of pugs.
"More than 40 pugs attended on the day – definitely a grumble.
"Thank you to everyone that attended and for all your support.”
The cafe owners say they are already looking forward to the next event later in the year.
