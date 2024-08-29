Immersive whodunit murder mystery night coming to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:54 BST
An interactive murder mystery night with three course dinner is coming to the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton this autumn.

Murder Three Dimensional is taking place on Friday November, 15 and is set to be a night to remember.

A spokesperson for Murder One which is organising the event, said: “Calling all our C.S.I, Waking The Dead, Lewis, Vera, Poirot and Criminal Minds Fans, Pavillion Gardens, in association with Murder One, present “Murder Three Dimensional” – an interactive murder mystery with three Course Dinner

“In this immersive whodunnit you'll be encouraged to study clues in the incident room, interrogate suspects and discover who is lying - and who is lying dead.”

Immersive murder mystery night with three course meal coming to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens. Photo Jason Chadwick

Murder One, hailed as The UK’s Premier Murder Mystery Company present realistic murder mysteries with attention to detail that is second to none, so this really isn’t one you want to miss .

This is an over 18 event and tickets are £49 available via the Pavilion Gardens website.

