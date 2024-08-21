Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Buxton osteopath and three of her patients are limbering up for a 15,000 feet skydive next month and have enlisted support from across the community to raise thousands of pounds for local hospice care.

Burbage resident Kelly Watts, who works out of Hairs & Graces salon on Grove Parade, signed up for the Blythe House dive on September 18 after witnessing the impact made by such charities.

She said: “My best friend died of cancer at a hospice in Bury. It made a huge difference at the end of her life. It was a very stressful and difficult situation when she was at home, but the hospice took all the pressure off.

“It was a very peaceful place. She was able to relax more, we were able to relax more, and she was back to her old self in those last few days. I wanted to raise some money back in my own community, and I know a lot of people have experiences with Blythe House.”

Helen Boulton, left, and Kelly Watts with some of the raffle prizes they have collected for their Blythe House fundraiser. (Photo: Contributed)

Even so, there are ways to support the charity with two feet on the ground. Kelly, 47, said: “I’m a wimp really. One of my patients said it was great to tick things off the bucket list but this was never on any list of mine. This is right out of my comfort zone.

“When you lose somebody though, it changes the way you think about things. I want to not be fearful, to live more and experience as much as possible.”

That courage clearly rubbed off on Kelly’s patients. After her plans came up in conversation, Helen Boulton, Julie Robinson and Alison Cook decided to take the plunge too.

Helen said: “It wasn’t until the opportunity arose that I accepted that I did actually want to do such a mental thing and jump out of a plane, and what better way than supporting such an amazing charity and all they do for people at their hardest of times?”

Alison added: “I wanted to challenge myself to overcome a fear and I can be sure to do it if I know my fear is for a great cause.”

As the idea took off, so the ambitions rose, and the team launched a fundraising raffle which has now attracted more than 100 prizes donated by more than 60 local businesses, with the fundraising total approaching £3,000.

Kelly said: “I was a bit wary of asking for money and wanted to give something back for people donating. We’ve got all sorts of prizes now: meal vouchers, flowers, gym memberships, experiences and days out, even a Ninja air fryer.

“It’s been such a blessing. I’ve always loved living in Buxton but doing this makes you really realise how generous and community-driven people are. It feels like a rare thing and it’s been so heart-warming. I like the idea of lots of people getting prizes from what we’re doing – the more the merrier.”

If the weather goes according to plan, the draw will take place a few days after the dive, and Kelly will contact the winners personally.

Tickets cost £1 each, available from Hairs & Graces, Marriott Auto Services, Devonshire Place, Clowes chemist, the Nineteenth Hole and Laytons Accountants. To buy online and find a full of list of raffle prizes, go to skydive.squarespace.com.